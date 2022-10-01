68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Jyotika Give Major Couple Goals As Both Receive Awards For Soorarai Pottru

The most-talented team of Soorarai Pottru grabbed everyone's attention at the Prestigious 68th National Film Awards Ceremony in Delhi on September 30, 2022. Suriya and Jyotika, who are well-known for giving major couple goals, did it once again. Suriya received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance as Nedumaaran Rajangam in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru and his wife Jyotika received Best Feature Film Award for the same film as a proud producer. Our beloved musical gem GV Prakash Kumar along with captain of the ship Sudha Kongara and the gorgeous actress Aparna Balamurali, looked dashing in traditional attires at the prestigious National Film Awards ceremony. The film won five National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay & Best Music Director.

"My wife Jyotika The first person to read the script and she immediately pushed me to do it. Before I committed my mind to this project, she wished it. So I'm extremely happy to receive the award along with Jyotika. I owe this to my well-wishers, my audience and my loveable fans. I think they deserve this film," said Suriya to a media portal after receiving the Best Actor National Award.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar was expected to be honoured by the National Film Awards for his brilliant background music in his earlier films Veyil, AayirathilOruvan, Mayakkam Enna and Asuran. Unfortunately, they didn't recognise him but he didn't give up. He worked hard for every film and finally achieved it with Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya's script selection is getting better with every film. His remarkable roles Nedumaaran Rajangam from Soorarai Pottru, Advocate Chandu from Jai Bhim and Rolex from the recent blockbuster film Vikram proved his mettle. As a producer, he clearly knows the expectation of audience and brings out the best films every time. More masterpiece movies are coming up from this amazing actor and proud producer of Indian cinema. We Won Mara! People of Tamil Nadu feel happy for the team of Soorarai Pottru!

Here is the detailed list of awards won by the Soorarai Pottru movie crew:

Best Actor - Suriya Sivakumar

Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali

Best Music Director (Background Score) - GV Prakash Kumar

Best Original Screenplay - Sudha Kongara & Shalini Usha Nair

Best Feature Film - Jyotika & Rajsekar Pandian