A Lawyer Slaps Notice To Mani Ratnam & Vikram For Alleged Misinterpretation Of Cholas In Ponniyin Selvan!

Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is in the last leg of its post-production. The movie, which is deemed to be a grand magnum opus about the larger-than-life history of Cholas, is getting ready for a grand worldwide release on September 30.

Ahead of the film's release, its director Mani Ratnam and lead actor Vikram have been slapped with court notices for alleged misrepresentation of a few recorded facts. The lawyer named Selvam is said to have demanded a special screening before the film's theatrical release to analyze the historical facts.

Selvam is said to have stated in his petition that Aditya Karikalan, portrayed by Vikram, doesn't sport a 'Tilakam' (Tilak) on his forehead. This wasn't the case with the film's poster featuring actor Vikram. A screening of the film would give out an idea of how the director had disclosed and portrayed the historical facts, added he.

Meanwhile, the film's teaser was launched at a grand event in Chennai, where the cast and crew of the film were present. The movie is based on the literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan, which depicts the rise of Cholas and their kingdom, added with a dose of superficial elements and fiction. The literary work is renowned as one of the best works so far in Tamil. While it is known that the notices have been served, neither of them has responded.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Samuthirakani, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj are some of the actors who played key roles in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Although the makers initially wanted to tell the entire tale in a single outing, owing to the scale of the production and ongoing trend, they decided on releasing the film in two parts.