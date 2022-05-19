    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Wedding Pics Go Viral On Internet

      By
      |

      Actor Aadhi Pinisetty has wed his long-time beau Nikki Galrani in a close-knit family wedding ceremony on May 18.

      Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani Are All Smiles In Wedding Pics

      The actor and his actress wife Nikki Galrani announced their engagement through social media handles with a slew of happy pictures on March 25.

      Both of them worked together for the first time in Yagavaraniyum Naa Kaakka in 2015 and starred together in Maragadananayam. It is said that they have been seeing each other since then.

      Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani Are All Smiles In Wedding Pics

      They waited so long to get hitched with the acceptance of their respective families and finally after being in a hush-hush relationship.

      We have first look at pictures of the newlyweds looking splendid and radiating happy vibes.

      Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani Are All Smiles In Wedding Pics

      For the muhurtham, the bride chose a glittering gold ensemble, a typical Kanjeevaram saree with a neon orange border with an embellished Orange blouse, and accessorized the look by donning heavy diamond jewelry. Aadhi Pinisetty too complimented his girl in a golden colour outfit and matching mundu. For the rituals, Nikki changed into another golden colour saree while Aadhi was seen wearing a light olive colour kurtha.

      For the reception, Nikki chose a glittering sleeveless long gown in silver while Aadhi kept up the theme and tone of the event in a proper White.

      Both of them were seen in lifted spirits as they finally got to call each other their own, amidst family and friends. Before the wedding, the couple had a colourful haldi ceremony where they danced the night off.

      Comments
      Read more about: aadhi pinisetty
      Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X