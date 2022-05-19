Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Wedding Pics Go Viral On Internet

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty has wed his long-time beau Nikki Galrani in a close-knit family wedding ceremony on May 18.

The actor and his actress wife Nikki Galrani announced their engagement through social media handles with a slew of happy pictures on March 25.

Both of them worked together for the first time in Yagavaraniyum Naa Kaakka in 2015 and starred together in Maragadananayam. It is said that they have been seeing each other since then.

They waited so long to get hitched with the acceptance of their respective families and finally after being in a hush-hush relationship.

We have first look at pictures of the newlyweds looking splendid and radiating happy vibes.

For the muhurtham, the bride chose a glittering gold ensemble, a typical Kanjeevaram saree with a neon orange border with an embellished Orange blouse, and accessorized the look by donning heavy diamond jewelry. Aadhi Pinisetty too complimented his girl in a golden colour outfit and matching mundu. For the rituals, Nikki changed into another golden colour saree while Aadhi was seen wearing a light olive colour kurtha.

For the reception, Nikki chose a glittering sleeveless long gown in silver while Aadhi kept up the theme and tone of the event in a proper White.

Both of them were seen in lifted spirits as they finally got to call each other their own, amidst family and friends. Before the wedding, the couple had a colourful haldi ceremony where they danced the night off.