Abhishek Bachchan Presents Prime Video’s Suzhal – The Vortex At IIFA Rocks

For
the
first
time
ever,
a
Tamil
series
took
center
stage
at
IIFA,
as
the
cast
of
Suzhal
-
The
Vortex
captured
the
attention
of
the
audience
in
attendance
through
a
riveting
performance,
that
gave
a
glimpse
into
the
mind-bending
series.
Fueling
the
already
piqued
interest
and
excitement,
Abhishek
Bachchan
presented
the
series
to
the
audience
at
the
IIFA
Rocks
night
in
Abu
Dhabi.
Sharing
the
stage
with
the
cast,
creators
of
the
series
and
Abhishek
Bachchan
were
Gaurav
Gandhi
-
Country
Head,
and
Aparna
Purohit
-
Head
of
India
Originals,
at
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Prodding
them
to
lift
the
veil
on
the
suspense
that
has
enraptured
not
only
the
audience
but
him
as
well,
Abhishek
succeeded
in
getting
the
Suzhal
team
to
share
a
sneak
peek
of
the
upcoming
investigative
drama
at
IIFA.
Premiering
globally
in
30+
languages
including
Hindi,
Kannada,
Malayalam,
Telugu,
English,
French,
German,
Italian,
Japanese,
Polish,
Portuguese,
Spanish,
Arabic,
and
Turkish,
Suzhal
-
The
Vortex
will
stream
on
the
platform
from
June
17.
The
creative
brainchild
of
Vikram
Vedha
fame,
maverick
duo
Pushkar
and
Gayatri,
and
directed
by
Bramma
and
Anucharan
M,
the
investigative
drama
series
stars
Kathir,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Sriya
Reddy
along
with
Radhakrishnan
Parthiban
in
pivotal
roles.