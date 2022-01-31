Actor Laughy Paul To Make His Debut In Kollywood With Pillaiyar Suzhi

Dancer, actor Laughy Paul who has represented India at the WORLD CHILDREN FESTIVAL 2015 (WCF 2015)' with more than 78 countries participating and was seen in the song 'Tenu Apna Bana Lena' is now set to make his Tamil debut with the film Pillaiyar Suzhi which also stars veteran actor Revathi and renowned South actor Mime Gopi. Helmed by director Manoharan Periyathambi, the film is set to release soon.

Talking about his debut Tamil Film, Pillaiyar Suzhi he says, "It is a film based on an important social awareness. I am playing a pivotal character in it. Just like my character, there are a few more actors who are playing significant roles too in the movie. One of them is Revathi, the eminent and talented senior actress. On the other hand, Mime Gopi, is such a versatile actor.

Sharing his work experience with Veteran actor Revathi and actor Mime Gopi he says, "Sharing screen with such a senior actor is a big opportunity for me. I still remember her Hindi movie "Love" with Salman Khan was released when I was not even born. Recently we all had seen her in the Film 2 States. She is such a loving and caring person, she used to be so caring with the whole unit while shooting, especially with me. Talking about Mime Gopi, I truly got to learn so much while shooting with him. Being an inspiration for theatre actors, he does a fabulous job in films too. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting together."