Actor Shiva Rajkumar To Play A Prominent Role In Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller Directed By Arun Matheswaran

Strong sources from film industry said that the most popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will be playing an important character in Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller directed by the stylish and raw film-maker Arun Matheswaran. This information created huge expectation for the film and it immediately went viral over the internet. In such a situation, Shiva Rajkumar himself revealed the secret officially in his recent interview for a media portal.

Nelson Dhilipkumar is directing Jailer with Superstar Rajinikanth for Sun Pictures. As we already know, the shooting of this film is in progress where Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays an important role in it. Now he made an official confirmation about his appearance in Dhanush starrer Captain Miller as well.

"I am a huge fan of Actor Dhanush. I have seen all his films. In fact, I see myself in Dhanush. The way he behaves is just like me or I am just like him. We are that similar and Dhanush is always very special for me. I could not miss the opportunity to share screen space with him. Director Arun Matheswaran came to Bengaluru and narrated the story of Captain Miller to me in 40 minutes. His narration was so engaging and he visually showed me the film. It is too early to speak about my character in the film, but all I can say is, audience will be able to connect to the bond that I share with Dhanush." says Shiva Rajkumar to the entertainment portal.

Dhanush has lend his voice to a song in Shiva Rajkumar's film Vajrakaya in the year 2015. As we all know, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan plays most important roles in the film. Now with the massive information about Shiva Rajkumar getting onboard, Captain Miller looks so promising with its fantastic casting.