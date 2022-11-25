Actor Soori Appears In Chennai Police Commissioner's Office For A Land Grabbing Case

Actor Soori appeared in the Chennai Police Commissioner's office for the 4th time in a complaint related to land grabbing.

Actor Soori and actor Vishnu Vishal, who made their debut with the film Venila Kabadi Kuzhu, went on to act together in the films Kullanari Kootam, Kathanayagan and Velainu Vandhutta Vellikaaran. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal referred about this place when Soori was planning to get a land in Chennai in the year 2015. Immediately, Vishnu Vishal told his father Ramesh, a retired DGP.

Ramesh is said to have introduced film producer Anbu Velrajan to actor Soori. The duo showed actor Soori an acre of 82 cents land in Siruserry and negotiated it for Rs.5.75 crores. The registration was done at the Siruserry registrar office. Later, when actor Soori came to know that there was no road to the place he bought, he appealed to Vishnu Vishal, his father Ramesh and the producer.

After this, they said that they will buy the place themselves and gave 10 lakhs in advance. The rest of the money has been dragged for years without payment. When Ramesh retired from work in 2018, then Soori demanded money and gave him Rs 50 lakh. After that Soori reported the money to the higher authorities as the money was not paid.

Later, a case was registered against retired DGP Ramesh and film producer Anbu Velrajan at the Adyar police station as per the order of the Chennai Saidapet court. But as no action was taken, a case was filed in Madras High Court. As the value of the land exceeded crores, the case was transferred to the criminal division and an order was issued to complete the case within 6 months.

While the case has been transferred to the criminal division, actor Soori has already appeared for investigation at the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office 3 times. In this case, he appeared for the investigation for the 4th time on November 24, 2022.

Soori, who later met reporters said, "I have nothing to talk about. The land grabbing case is pending. When I come out of the house, my children ask me if I'm going to the police station. There will be justice. I'm relying on the court and the police."