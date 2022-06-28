Actor Suriya's Insta Post About Kamal Haasan's Gift For his Vikram character Rolex gets Over 2 Million Likes

Actor Suriya is someone who has a huge fan base across the country. The actor is versatile and always allows his work to speak for himself. The actor, who has become the OTT star of Indian cinema with back-to-back OTT releases that have garnered appreciation and praise. The actor is now back in action on the silver screen in a dramatic role as Rolex, the kingpin of the drug mafia, for Lokesh Kanagaraj-Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Suriya, who has swept off the entire climax of Vikram in a unique role has been felicitated and honored by Vikram's producer and actor Kamal Haasan. The latter had given away a luxurious Rolex watch as a gesture of appreciation and token of gratitude to Suriya at his office, in the presence of director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

A few days ago, when this happened, the elated actor took to his social media handles to share the news. He also uploaded a series of pictures displaying the watch. The post has garnered more than two million likes on Instagram, setting a record for south Indian stars. Suriya makes it the first actor from Kollywood to gain two million likes for a post on Instagram.

Check out the Instagram post here

Suriya has a decent figure of 4.7 million followers on Instagram and the latest record of two million likes is happy news for the star's fans.

Meanwhile, Suriya took a much-needed break from work and enjoyed a holiday with family in Costa Rica. His wife, actress Jyotika shared a couple of postcards and videos from their holiday.

On the professional front, actor Suriya, besides playing a full-length role of Rolex in the third installment of the LCU, a sequel to Vikram, is busy looking into the production of Karthi starrer Viruman, under his 2D Entertainment.