Actor Vikram Completes 32 Years In Cinema - From Chola Tea Advertisement To Karikala Cholan In Ponniyin Selvan

Vikram completed his schooling in Yercaud near Salem district and pursued his higher studies in Loyola College, Chennai. Before entering into movies, he acted in the direction of legendary film-maker K Balachandar in his television serial Galatta Kalyanam. After that, he made his debut as a hero in Tamil film indutry with En Kadhal Kanmani in the year 1990. Though he made his entry with En Kadhal Kanmani, he got proper recognition from the Tamil cinema aduience only with Sethu, which was the debut film for director Bala. With his amazing performance Vikram made the entire industry to look at him. Sethu made Vikram as a star and his character name Chiyaan in the film became his identity as well.

After the terrific response from audience for his mind-blowing acting in Sethu, he gave commercial blockbuster films such as Dhill, Dhool, Gemini and Saamy. Simultaneously on the other hand, films like Kasi again gave him the much needed space for bringing out the brilliant performance in him. He joined hands with Bala once again for Pithamagan and received his first National Award for acting. The film was critically acclaimed and at the same time it collected well at the box office too. Then he grabbed everyone's attention with his outstanding performance in Deiva Thirumagal.

He faced a lot of ups and downs in his career as an actor. But the audience never failed to celebrate him for his extra-ordinary acting skills. Again after a long time, his character as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 gave him the humongous success that he was waiting for. Vikram acted in an Advertisement for Chola Tea before getting great opportunities in films. And with Ponniyin Selvan 1, he completed 32 years in cinema. Look at the graph of the brilliant actor from Chola Tea to the great Chola King Aditha Karikalan. Hats off Chiyaan!