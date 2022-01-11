Actress Kushboo Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says, ‘Hate Being Alone’

South star Kushboo Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress-turned-politician took to her official Twitter handle to share her diagnosis saying that she has isolated herself but 'hates being alone'.

Requesting her fans to keep her entertained for the next 5 days, she tweeted, "Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs." (sic)

Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs 🥰 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

Giving a further update on her health, Kushboo on Tuesday (January 11) revealed that she is feeling better. Urging her fans and followers to get tested for COVID-19 if they are showing any signs, she wrote, "Waking up feeling better than yesterday.. I am sure tomorrow will be better than today. Always look forward to better your today. Have a wonderful day friends. Take care.. be safe and get yesterday if any signs, even if it's mild." (sic)

Waking up feeling better than yesterday.. I am sure tomorrow will be better than today. Always look forward to better your today. Have a wonderful day friends. Take care.. be safe and get yesterday if any signs, even if it's mild. pic.twitter.com/OEcUbLdV3b — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 11, 2022

As many as 8 south celebrities including senior actor Sathyaraj, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, music composer S Thaman, director Priyadarshan, actors Vishnu Vishal, Arjun Vijay, Shobana and Trisha have also tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, due to his illness, Mahesh Babu couldn't attend the funeral of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who breathed his last on Saturday (January 8) following liver-related ailments.