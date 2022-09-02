Actress-VJ Mahalakshmi Marries Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran; See Pics

Mahalakshmi, the popular actress-VJ tied the knot with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. The wedding, which was a closely-knitted affair, was held at Tirupathi temple in the presence of the couple's family members and close friends. Later, both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran took to their social media handles and announced the wedding news with special posts.

"I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu ❤️," wrote Mahalakshmi, who shared the wedding pictures on her official Instagram handle. As per the reports, it is love marriage for Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran, who met during the shooting of their upcoming film, Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru.

The producer, who announced the wedding news on his official Facebook page wrote: "மஹாலட்சுமி போல ஒரு பொண்ணு கிடச்சா வாழ்க்கை நல்லா இருக்குனு சொல்லவாங்க.., ஆனா அந்த மகாலட்சுமியே வாழ்க்கையை கிடச்சா... Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS Kutty story with my pondatiiiii"

To the unversed, it is the second marriage for both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran, who had legally parted ways with their former spouses. The actress-VJ, who was earlier married to Anil, has a son from her first marriage. Nothing much has been revealed about Ravindar's previous marriage or his ex-wife.