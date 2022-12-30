Driver Jamuna Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Aishwarya Rajesh's latest thriller Driver Jamuna, written and directed by Kinslin hit the screens on December 30. The movie was met with a divided response at the box office with an appreciation for the story and performances.

Driver Jamuna Photo Credit: Internet

Aishwarya Rajesh plays the titular role in the film and is seen unknowingly involved in an untoward situation when three contract killers get in her car. She is then trapped in a vicious game. How does she come out of it? is to be seen on the big screen.

Jamuna takes up driving as a job after her father. She has a brother who is a software engineer working in Bengaluru and a paralyzed mother to take care of. They have a flashback that is unrevealed.

On an unfateful day, Jamuna gets a cab booking where three people get into the car for a ride to ECR from Chengalpattu. Unbeknownst who they are, as the ride continues, she gets a call from the cops informing her that the passengers are most-wanted criminals who are going to kill a Minister.

Meanwhile, within a few hours of its theatrical release, the pirated version of the film hit social media platforms. Several unscrupulous sites copy the content of the latest movies and web series for downloading and viewing privately. Those links are extensively shared online, leaking the entire movie. Measures to curb piracy have not gone as planned, so far.

The film stars Vaibhav Gohil, Kavitha Bharathi, Abhishek Kumar, Manikandan Rajesh, Ilaya Pandi, and Aadukalam Naren among others in crucial roles.

Appaguru and Karthik M Somasundaram worked as the co-directors of Driver Jamuna, which is produced by SP Chowthari under the 18 Reels production banner. The film's music and background score are composed by Ghibran. Gokul Benoy worked as the cinematographer. ANL Arasu is the stunt choreographer and Don Bala headed the Art Direction department.