Aishwarya Rajesh’s Driver Jamuna Overtakes Trisha’s Raangi At Box Office; Who Will Win The Weekend Race?

When compared with Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna based on the overall budget, Trisha's Raangi's opening is too less in Tamilnadu.

Actress Trisha plays the role of Thaiyal Nayagi, a bold journalist who handles only strong matters and won't write gossip in Raangi. The story of the movie Raangi is about the terrorist problem that Trisha gets attracted to.

#Raangi - #ARMurugadoss has penned a tremendous story that wud ve worked wonders if properly executed, but narrative fails to impress. A particular scene where #Trisha is saved at police station is 💥. The love of innocent boy is poetic,but flawed writing dampens the positives.

Actress Trisha's solo heroine films so far have not given her big success. But if this this film had come on time then Trisha would have got a big hit. AR Murugadoss's story and Director M Saravanan's dialogues like "We are called terrorists because we fight so hard" leave fans in awe. Trisha's beautiful looks in film, particularly in the action scenes has definitely become an important aspect that attracts the fans in the theatre.

You've achieved a big blockbuster



Congrats to the team

Blockbuster Driver Jamuna

The screenplay moves in an interesting way as Trisha goes to Libya in search of the young man Alim, taking her nephew and daughter for the investigation. Delayed release of this film has turned out to be a big minus. Amidst the interesting scenes at many places, some inevitable hiccups upset the fans.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Driver Jamuna is getting some good response at the box office. The film is directed by Vathikuchi director Kingslin and produced by 18 Reels Company SP Chaudhary. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's brother Bigg Boss Manikandan, Aadukalam Narine, Kavita Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Ilaya Pandi and others are playing important roles in the film.

Aishwarya Rajesh has lost her father, a stroke-stricken mother, and a runaway younger brother. Aishwarya continues to do her father's driver work. In this situation, mercenaries are coming to get the politician Adukalam Naren and the police are chasing them. Then the mercenaries board Aishwarya Rajesh's. Did they escape from the police in this situation? How was her father murdered? The reason is the rest of the story.

Cinematography by R Raman works well for the film. Interesting screenplay and Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's natural performance keeps the audience engaged. Logical mistake at most places could have been avoided. All in all, with an interesting story, Driver Jamuna impress fans when compared to Raangi.

#DriverJamuna Review:

Mystery,Crime & Thriller is worked very well. No lags, No songs and low runtime makes a film Perfect. Climax Suspence is Unexpected. @aishu_dil acting is went to next level 🔥. Perfect Weekend with family and friends. @kinslin Direction 💪

My Rating is 4.5/5

— KD Thamizhan Cine Updates (@kd_cine) December 30, 2022