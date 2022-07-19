Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Shares A Warm Hug With Sons Yathra And Linga, Pics Win The Internet

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, the former couple are now setting an example by beautifully co-parenting their sons, Yathra and Linga. Recently, Aishwarya reunited with their kids after they come back from a trip with their father. The filmmaker took to her official social media handles and shared adorable stills with Yathra and Linga, to the much delight of her followers.

In the candid pictures, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is seen sharing a hug with her sons. "Sometimes ....all you need is just their HUG ❤️❤️#sons," wrote the filmmaker, sharing the pictures with Yathra and Linga on her official handles. The lovely pictures are now winning the internet.

Both Yathra and Linga attended the premiere of Dhanush's Hollywood debut project The Gray Man in Los Angeles, on July 13, Wednesday. The pictures of the National award-winning actor with his sons from the premiere of the Russo Brothers directorial had taken social media by storm. The boys twinned in black tuxedos at the premiere, where their father Dhanush looked dapper as always in his new look.