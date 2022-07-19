Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Shares A Warm Hug With Sons Yathra And Linga, Pics Win The Internet

Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
and
Dhanush,
the
former
couple
are
now
setting
an
example
by
beautifully
co-parenting
their
sons,
Yathra
and
Linga.
Recently,
Aishwarya
reunited
with
their
kids
after
they
come
back
from
a
trip
with
their
father.
The
filmmaker
took
to
her
official
social
media
handles
and
shared
adorable
stills
with
Yathra
and
Linga,
to
the
much
delight
of
her
followers.
In
the
candid
pictures,
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
is
seen
sharing
a
hug
with
her
sons.
"Sometimes
....all
you
need
is
just
their
HUG
❤️❤️#sons," wrote
the
filmmaker,
sharing
the
pictures
with
Yathra
and
Linga
on
her
official
handles.
The
lovely
pictures
are
now
winning
the
internet.
Both
Yathra
and
Linga
attended
the
premiere
of
Dhanush's
Hollywood
debut
project
The
Gray
Man
in
Los
Angeles,
on
July
13,
Wednesday.
The
pictures
of
the
National
award-winning
actor
with
his
sons
from
the
premiere
of
the
Russo
Brothers
directorial
had
taken
social
media
by
storm.
The
boys
twinned
in
black
tuxedos
at
the
premiere,
where
their
father
Dhanush
looked
dapper
as
always
in
his
new
look.