Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Drops Dhanush's Name From Social Media Handles; Brushes Off Reconcilation Rumours

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the filmmaker had announced separation her separation from her husband, the National award-winning actor Dhanush, earlier this year. Now, Aishwaryaa has finally dropped Dhanush's name from her social media handles. The filmmaker has thus put an end to the rumours which suggested the possibilities of her reconciliation with her estranged husband.

Recently, it was rumoured that Aishwaryaa's father, superstar Rajinikanth, and Dhanush's family members are trying to bring peace between the estranged couple. The rumourmills had suggested that the family has requested the couple to give their marriage another chance for the sake of their kids, Yathra and Linga. Dhanush's father Kasthuriraja had even stated that the couple is having a normal family quarrel.

However, the filmmaker had put an end to the rumours by dropping Dhanush's name from her official Twitter handle and going back to her maiden name, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Later, she did the same with her official Instagram page, thus making things clear once again.

It was also rumoured that the couple's kids, Yathra and Linga choose to be with their father Dhanush after they were constantly spotted with his post the separation announcement. However, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth slammed the rumours by posting a lovely still with Yathra and Linga, in which the mother and sons were seen having a heartwarming moment. As per the reports, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to share the responsibilities of kids, equally.

Coming to their respective work fronts, both Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have some highly exciting projects on pipeline. Aishwaryaa recently made her comeback to filmmaker with the music video, Musafir. She is also said to be planning to make her Hindi directorial debut, with a love story. Dhanush, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of Naane Varuven, the upcoming Selvaraghavan directorial.