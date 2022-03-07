Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Hospitalised Again, Shares Pictures With Doctor

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work after a short hiatus, has again been admitted to a private hospital owing to fever and vertigo issues. The director herself shared the news with her followers on Instagram and shared a few pictures from the hospital with Neuro Doctor and Life Coach Prithika Chary.

In the caption, she wrote, "Life before covid and post covid ...back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you ...it doesn't feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma'am."

Soon after the post went viral on social media, her friends from the industry and fans took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

OH NO! Did Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Ignore Each Other At A Recent Party In Chennai?

In February this year, she had tested positive for COVID-19 and got herself admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Sharing the news on IG, she wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions...got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe ... bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me !"

Aishwaryaa has surely gone through a lot this year. Earlier, in January, she announced separation from her husband, actor Dhanush. The duo had issued a joint statement to share the news.

Workwise, Aishwaryaa's debut single (titled Payani in Tamil, Yathrakkaran in Malayalam, and Sanchari in Telugu), will release on March 8. The song composed by Ankit Tiwari features Shivin Narang.