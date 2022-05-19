Ajith Kumar's AK 61: The H Vinoth Directorial To Get A Deepavali Release?

Ajith Kumar, the stylish star of Tamil cinema is currently busy with the shooting of his 61st project. The project, which has been tentatively titled AK 61, marks Ajith's third collaboration with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth. Interesting, the sources close to AK 61 have now dropped a major update on the film's release.

According to the grapevine, the makers are planning to release the Ajith Kumar starrer during the Deepavali season of 2022. Even though there is no confirmation on the same so far, AK 61 has all the chances to end up as leading man Ajith's second release for the year.

The sources suggest that director H Vinoth and his team are planning to wrap up the shooting of the film by the end of July or the beginning of August. After the shoot wraps up, the director and his team will immediately kickstart the post-production of AK 61, which might take a month's time.

The untitled Ajith Kumar starrer was always planned as a smaller project compared to Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth's last outing, Valimai. The team was planning to finish the entire shooting process in one or two schedules, at the sets which are created in the Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to wrap up the entire project in a time span of 6 months and release it asap unlike Valimai, which had a long production.

As reported earlier, popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who made her Tamil debut with Asuran, is playing the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK 61. Initially, it was reported that Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the songs and original score. But the latest reports suggest that Ghibran has replaced the popular musician. The Ajith Kumar starrer is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios.