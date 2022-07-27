Ajith Kumar's AK 61: Title And First Look Of The H Vinoth Directorial To Release On THIS Date?

Ajith Kumar is once again joining hands with director H Vinoth for his 61st outing in Tamil cinema. The shooting of the project, which is titled AK 61, is currently progressing in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the sources close to Ajith Kumar's AK 61 have now revealed the title announcement and first look release date of the project.

If the latest updates are to be believed, the title and first look poster of AK 61 will be revealed on August 13, Saturday. The rumourmills also suggest that the makers of the Ajith Kumar starrer might confirm these reports soon, with an official announcement through producer Boney Kapoor's social media handles. The latest speculations regarding the AK 61 title announcement and first look release have left the fans of Ajith and Tamil cinema enthusiasts, highly excited.

To the unversed, the H Vinoth directorial is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, that revolves around a bank robbery. AK 61, which is rumoured to be based on real events, marks the filmmaker's third consecutive collaboration with Ajith Kumar after the successes of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. It has been rumorued that the stylish star is playing a double role in the film.

The grapevine suggests that Ajith Kumar is also returning back to negative roles after a long gap, with AK 16. According to the rumourmills, the stylish star will be seen in the roles of both a professor and a robber in the H Vinoth directorial. However, the maker are remaining tight-lipped about the same, so far.

Manju Warrier is playing the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the untitled project. Earlier, it was reported that Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the songs and original score. But the latest reports suggest that Ghibran has replaced the popular musician. The Ajith Kumar starrer is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios.