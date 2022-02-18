Ajith Kumar's AK 61 To Have A Grand Launch In March: Reports

Ajith Kumar, the stylish star is all set to join hands with director H Vinoth for the third time, soon. The project, which marks Ajith's 61st outing in cinema, has been tentatively titled AK 61. According to the latest updates from believable sources, AK 61 is all set to have a grand launch in March 2022.

As reported earlier, the Ajith Kumar starter has been slated to go on floors on March 9, 2022. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to conduct a grand Muhurat pooja for AK 61 with the cast and crew of the film and some eminent personalities from the film industry in attendance.

The reports also suggest that the makers are planning to actively promote the Ajith Kumar starrer by dropping frequent updates, unlike they did for the star's upcoming release Valimai. If things go as planned, AK 61 might hit the big screens on the special occasion of Deepavali 2022, thus marking leading man Ajith's second outing of 2022 after Valimai.

Recently, producer Boney Kapoor had officially revealed Ajith Kumar's new look for AK 61. In the picture, Ajith is seen in a stylish look with a long beard and sunglasses. "Prep mode on #AK61," Boney Kapoor captioned his post, thus confirming that project is expected to start rolling very soon. Now, the grapevine suggests that the actor is playing a grey-shaded role in the H Vinoth directorial.