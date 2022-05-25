Ajith Kumar's Role In AK 62: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Ajith Kumar, the popular Kollywood star is all set to team up with director Vignesh Shivan, for his 62nd outing in cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled #AK62, is expected to start rolling soon. Interestingly, sources close to #AK62 have now dropped an exciting update on Ajith Kumar's character in the film.

According to the latest updates, the stylish star is playing a chef-turned-entrepreneur who runs a chain of restaurants in Tamil Nadu, in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. In that case, #AK62 might explore the real-life side of Ajith Kumar, who is well-known to be a passionate foodie and excellent cook. However, there is no official confirmation about these reports yet.

The reports also suggest that #AK62 will be a simpler film when it comes to its scale and making. Director Vignesh Shivan and his team are planning to wrap up the shooting of the Ajith-starrer in one or two schedules. Grapevine also suggests that the filming of #AK62 might be finished before the shooting of #AK61, the actor's 61st film which is directed by H Vinoth.

To the unversed, #AK62 is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner Lyca Productions. Nayanthara, the lady superstar might team up with Ajith Kumar once again, by playing the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander, the celebrated musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project. The rest of the cast and crew of the Ajith-starrer are yet to be finalised.

Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of #AK61, which marks his third collaboration with director H Vinoth. The movie reportedly features Ajith in a double role, and one of his characters is a college professor. The second character played by the actor is said to be a grey-shaded one. #AK61 is slated to hit the screens on Deepavali 2022.