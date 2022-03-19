It's Official: Ajith Kumar To Join Hands With Vignesh Shivan For AK62

The fans of Ajith Kumar and Tamil cinema audiences were eagerly waiting for an update on the actor's 62nd film. Now, it has been confirmed that Ajith is planning to team up with the talented filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, for his 62nd outing in cinema. The project, which is tentatively titled AK 62, was launched with an official statement from the makers, on March 18, Friday.

According to the sources close to the project, Ajith Kumar is impressed with the story idea narrated by Vignesh Shivan and decided to team up with the director for his next. Nayanthara is appearing as the female lead opposite Ajith in the movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller.

It is also confirmed that AK 62 is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander, the celebrated musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project. The rest of the cast and crew of the Ajith Kumar starrer are yet to be finalised.

Check out the Vignesh Shivan's post here:

Coming to Ajith Kumar's acting career, the star is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Valimai. The movie, which marked Ajith's second collaboration with director H Vinoth, featured the actor in the role of Arjun, an honest and daring police officer. Valimai marked the stylish star's first pan-Indian outing and was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Post the success of Valimai, Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth are once again collaborating with producer Boney Kapoor for the 61st film of the actor. The movie, which is touted to be a stylish action thriller, has been tentatively titled AK 61. Ajith Kumar is touted to be playing a negative role in the highly anticipated project, which started rolling recently.