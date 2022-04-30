Ajith Kumar To Play A Double Role In AK 61: Title To Be Revealed On THIS Date?

Ajith Kumar, the popular star is currently busy with his 61st outing in Tamil cinema. The shooting of the project, which has been tentatively titled AK 61 is progressing in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the sources close to AK 16, which is helmed by H Vinoth, have now dropped major updates on Ajith Kumar's character and the title reveal date.

If the reports are to be believed, Ajith will appear in a double role after a very long gap in the highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller. According to the grapevine, one of the characters played by the stylish star will have grey shades while the other one will be a positive role.

The sources close to AK 61 also suggest that the official title of the H Vinoth directorial will be revealed on May 1, Sunday, on the special occasion of Ajith Kumar's birthday. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports so far. However, it has been confirmed that the makers will treat the Ajith fans and cine-goers with a massive update on AK 61, on the leading man's birthday.

As reported earlier, the makers have made a massive set for AK 61 at the Ramoji Rao Film City of Hyderabad, where the major portions of the film will be shot. Reportedly, the Chennai Mount Road has been recreated in the sets for the project. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, is expected to be wrapped up in one or two schedules.

Rakul Preet Singh, the popular actress is said to be playing the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the movie. As reported earlier, renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja might reunite with Ajith and director H Vinoth once again, for the untitled project. AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios.