Ajith Kumar To Romance Rakul Preet Singh In AK 61: Official Announcement Soon?

Ajith Kumar, the popular star is all set to kickstart the shooting of AK 61, his 61st film, very soon. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which is helmed by H Vinoth was recently started in Hyderabad. As per the latest updates, the Ajith Kumar starrer has finally got its leading lady.

According to the grapevine, popular actress, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in the action thriller. In that case, AK 61 will mark Rakul's first onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar and second outing with director H Vinoth after the massive success of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

If the reports are to be true, the makers are planning to officially announce the collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh with a social media post very soon. The reports suggest that the popular actress is not playing just a love interest for Ajith's character, but will have a meaty role in the untitled project.

The rumourmills suggest that Ajith Kumar is appearing in a double role in AK 61, after a very long gap. The stylish actor is appearing in two different get-ups in the project, and one of them will have him sporting a long beard. Ajith has shed a few kilos to look his part in the film, through ayurvedic treatment.