Ajith's Doctor Reveals He Was Close To Suffering Paralysis, Says The Actor Worries About His Fans

Kollywood stalwart Ajith Kumar is basking in the glory of his latest release Valimai which hit the cinemas last February. It is no secret that the project is one of Ajith's special films. As we know, the leading man is an ardent motorhead and car racer in real life, the scope for bike stunts in the film must have thrilled him. Let us tell you that the sequences of bike stunts featuring Ajith and other actors were shot by taking special measures and under the supervision of experts. Having said that the actor suffered a few injuries and had to even visit hospitals for treatments for the same.

Well, talking about his injuries, Ajith's doctor Orthopaedic surgeon Naresh Padmanabhan during his recent interview shared that the actor suffered 4-5 injuries during the shoot of Valimai. The Indian Express quoted him as saying, "People have just seen a shot of Ajith falling in Valimai. But about four or five times he has suffered injuries while performing stunts on a bike. He wanted to convey a positive message through his films. The message is that you can get up again even when you fall.

He further added that Ajith worries about his fans and feels that they might end up performing such stunts in real life idolizing him. Naresh also revealed that the actor has undergone several surgeries in the past 15 years and if the actor is surviving even after that, it is purely because of the doctors, God's grace and his willpower.

The doctor further revealed that Ajith was close to suffering paralysis at one point of time after he suffered a fracture on the lower back. "He had a bone removed from the docile spine that was putting pressure on the nervous system. On the lower back, he had suffered a fracture and he was close to suffering paralysis. A lumbar discectomy has also been performed on him. He underwent a ligament tear operation in both knee joints. He has undergone surgeries on both shoulders. He had suffered, a biceps tendon tear and we had to reattach it with surgery."

Well, we appreciate Ajith's dedication towards his work and other life choices, and would humbly request our readers not to perform any stunts in public or private spaces that could regrettably lead to unfortunate events.