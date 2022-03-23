Ajith's Remuneration For AK 62 Becomes The Talk Of The Town; Know Why!

Ajith is trending big time on social media. The actor was previously seen in the H Vinoth directorial Valimai, which garnered a great deal of attention from cine-goers. Not only did it receive favourable response from all corners, but also set the box office on fire with its collection hunt. Well, post the success of Valimai, the stalwart is back in action with his next project tentatively titled #AK62.

Amid a lot of hustle and bustle about the entertainer, what has caught the attention of gossip mongers is the fact that he is being paid a staggering amount for his next. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, he had demanded Rs 100 Crore for the film, however, the makers, who were happy to have him on board decided to pay him a bonus of Rs 5 Crore along with the total amount. Well, seems like Ajith's hard work for Valimai has finally paid off, and it remains to be seen how he does justice to his forthcoming project.

#AK62 will go on floors by the end of 2022 and release by Summer 2023. Lyca Productions is backing the project to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film was recently announced by the makers, who in their official statement wrote, "We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Anirudh, produced by Subaskaran. The project will be headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid-next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar. As a team, Lyca is committed to carry out a sincere and fruitful collaboration to provide quality films to audiences and fans."

On a related note, the leading man also has #AK61 with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.