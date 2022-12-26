Ajith’s Thunivu Vs Vijay’s Varisu: Guess Which Actor Earns Rs. 50cr More Than The Other?

Kollywood's box office is set to witness a mega clash soon! Two of the top stars from the Tamil entertainment industry are set to lock horns in January and fans of Kollywood are pumped! While the internet is full of updates about this clash, there is no scarcity for sensation. Vijay and Ajith Kumar are locking horns for the first time in about eight years with their upcoming movies Varisu and Thunivu, respectively.

Before this, the actors faced a clash in 2015 with Jilla (Vijay) and Veeram (Ajith). So, all eyes are on this upcoming clash. And it looks like there is a huge difference between the salaries of Vijay and Ajith Kumar. According to news reports, Vijay's remuneration for Varisu is Rs. 120cr, while Ajith Kumar takes home Rs. 70cr as his salary for Thunivu. While there is no official confirmation about the remuneration of the actors, the news is still making the headlines and it sent fans into a frenzy.

Speaking of the upcoming clash, the actors first locked horns in 1996 with Vijay's Poove Unakkaga and Ajith's Kalloori Vasal. Later in 2000, their movies Kushi (Vijay) and Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven (Ajith) clashed. In 2001 Friends (Vijay) and Dheena (Ajith) premiered around the same time, while in 2002 Vijay's Bagavathi and Ajith's Villain clashed. Their films Pokkiri and Alwar clashed in 2007.

Coming back to Varisu and Thunivu, both films are heading for release amidst huge expectations. Varisu is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama. It is directed by Vamshi Paidipally while Tollywood' blockbuster producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the movie. Rashmika Mandanna is Vijay's co-lead for the movie and it will be released on January 12. On the other hand, Thunivu directed by H Vinoth has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and the film is slated to hit the marquee on January 11.