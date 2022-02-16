AK 61: Ajith Kumar's Stylish New Look For The H Vinoth Directorial Is Out!

Ajith Kumar is all set to join hands with director H Vinoth for his 61st outing in cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled AK 61, is all set to go on floors very soon. Boney Kapoor, the producer of AK 61 recently treated Ajith fans by revealing the actor's new look from the movie, on February 15, Tuesday.

In the picture which looks like the negative copy of a photograph, Ajith Kumar is seen in a stylish look with a long beard and sunglasses. "Prep mode on #AK61," producer Boney Kapoor captioned his post, thus confirming that project is expected to start rolling very soon.

The die-hard fans of Ajith Kumar and Tamil cinema lovers are going gaga over the monochrome picture. A group of netizens has already made a theory based on the picture, which suggests that Ajith might be playing a negative character in AK 61. However, we will have to wait now, until the makers reveal more details about the stylish actor's character in the film.