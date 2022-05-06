AK 61: Ajith Kumar To Romance Manju Warrier In The H Vinoth Directorial

AK 61, the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer started rolling in Hyderabad recently. The movie, which marks the popular actor's 61st outing in Tamil cinema, is helmed by Valimai director H Vinoth. According to the reports, Manju Warrier, the celebrated Malayalam actress has joined the star cast of the Ajith Kumar starrer.

As per the latest updates, Manju Warrier is playing the female lead opposite Ajith in the much-awaited project. In that case, AK 61 will mark the popular actress's second outing in Tamil cinema, after the highly acclaimed Dhanush-Vetrimaaran project, Karnan. The casting of Malayalam cinema's lady superstar came out as a great surprise for both Ajith fans and film fanatics, as it was totally unexpected. Manju is expected to join the Hyderabad schedule of AK 61 in a couple of days.

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is rumoured to be playing a double role in the untitled project, which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. The grapevine suggests that one of the characters played by Ajith in AK 61 is a college professor. The stylish actor's second character in the project will have grey shades.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the official title and first look poster of AK 61 will be revealed on May 1, on the special occasion of leading man Ajith Kumar's birthday. However, it was revealed to be false, as no updates were revealed as expected. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to treat the Ajith Kumar fans and cine-goers with an official update, very soon.

A massive set has been made at the Ramoji Rao Film City of Hyderabad, where the major portions of the film will be shot. Reportedly, the Chennai Mount Road has been recreated in the sets for the project. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the songs and original score. The Ajith Kumar starrer is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios.