AK 61: Ajith’s Next With H Vinoth To Go On Floors Today With A Launch Ceremony

Looks like Kollywood stalwart Ajith Kumar is in no mood to rest post the humongous success of Valimai. The actor is now gearing up for his next tentatively titled #AK61, which will go on floors on Thursday (March 9). Touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, the film directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor will have a launch ceremony before the principal photography begins. Reportedly, the ceremony and shooting will be held at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the cast and crew of the entertainer, reports suggest that all details regarding the same will be revealed by the makers on Thursday through their social media handles. The shooting will reportedly start on March 19. Well, if rumours are anything to go by, the film's story is on the lines of Ajith's Mankatha, however, the leading man will be seen playing a grey-shaded character, something which Ajith hasn't done before. Interestingly, the leading man's intriguing look for the film had gone viral on social media recently. Various pictures of the actor had surfaced on the internet and in those, he was seen sporting a long beard and grey hair, which surprised many. Well, as a lot is being speculated regarding his character and the film, it remains to be seen if the team dishes out details in the days to come.

Talking about Valimai, the film is doing pretty well at the box office despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. With its worldwide collection, the actioner has crossed Rs 200 Crore mark (currently Rs 215.63 Crore), while the Tamil Nadu collection stands at Rs 150.48 Crore (The figures mentioned are as per day 12 collection). Valimai director and producer H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor respectively are reuniting for #AK61 for the third time after successfully churning out the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai (2019).