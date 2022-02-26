AK 61: Producer Boney Kapoor Gives Out A Super Update On Ajith's Next

Celebrated bankroller Boney Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest production venture Valimai headlined by Kollywood stalwart Ajith Kumar. The film directed by H Vinoth was released on February 25 and opened to mixed response from the audiences. Talking about the response during his recent interaction with Behind Woods, he asserted that mixed reviews according to him are good reviews.

He was quoted as saying, "Everybody comes with their own expectation but things settle down and it happens with every movie of a big star. There are huge expectations and at the same time and there are certain elements which are there for every star's film who are out to see that and post negative comments. That's something which has been happening for a long time. And one has got to accept it. This is something you can't control. People have a lot of time at hand and social media is free for all to use. All you got to do is throw all what you can."

He further added that one should take the negatives and positives very sportively and try to correct if they think things have to be corrected.

Further, in the same interaction, he gave out a special update on his upcoming film #AK61, which marks his third collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and Valimai. Though he tried remaining tight-lipped, he later let out that the film will be exciting. He shared, "It's a film which will be exciting. It would be adventurous and easily identifiable too."

On February 15, 2022 Boney Kapoor had unveiled a special look poster of #AK61 featuring Ajith. In the monochrome picture, the star was seen sporting a long beard and wearing a stylish shade. The post was captioned as, "Prep Mode On #AK61." Well, according to reports, if everything goes well and good, the film will be out on the occasion of Diwali.