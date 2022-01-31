AK 61: THIS South Superstar Might Join Hands With Ajith For His Next!

Of late, Ajith's upcoming film #AK61 has been making headlines. Just a week back, it was reported that actress Tabu will be making a comeback to Kollywood with the film.

Well now, if the latest grapevine is to be believed, Mollywood star Mohanlal will be playing a key role in Ajith's most anticipated flick written and directed by H Vinoth. It is being said that the actor was approached by the team recently, however, he is yet to sign on the dotted lines. A few reports also suggest that he has already given his nod and the official announcement will be made very soon.

Earlier, Ajith had paid a surprise visit to Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham sets, and now with the speculation about the latter's inclusion in #AK61 doing the rounds on social media, netizens are wondering if their meeting had anything to do with the upcoming flick. Well, Mohanlal's previous Kollywood venture was Kaappaan co-starring Suriya Sivakumar and Arya which released in 2019. If the ongoing rumour turns out to be true, #AK61 will mark his first collaboration with Ajith. Interestingly, Mohanlal has shared screen space with the Tamil stalwart's wife and former actress Shalini in Malayalam films including Ente Mamattukkuttiyammaku, Onnanu Nammal, Jeevante Jeevan, Ente Entethanu Mathrem, and Omanikkan Ormavaikkan. The actress was a child artist when she appeared in the aforementioned films.

Ajith And Tabu To Reunite After 22 Years Of Kandukondain Kandukondain

Valimai Censor Report Becomes The Talk Of The Town, Here's Why

Coming back to #AK61, the film will be backed by Boney Kapoor and mark his third collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that the film will release coinciding with Diwali.

Currently, the team is awaiting the release of Valimai, which has been postponed due to the pandemic.