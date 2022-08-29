AK 62 Update: Thala Ajith' Film With Vignesh Shivan To Commence Shoot In January!

AK 62 was announced in March this year, to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. Anirudh was announced as the composer and Lyca Productions as the production house. The film is believed to be starring Nayanthara as the female lead.

Now an unofficial update has landed that the shooting will commence in January 2023, and the project will be a Diwali release. The update also mentioned that the pre-productions work for the project is in progress.

The collaboration came as a surprise, as the director's forte is a romantic comedy, and that isn't what the actor prefers often. The actor has been working predominantly in films centering on social responsibility, action, and family drama. This combination has created a curiosity as to what will the project be like.

This will be Vignesh Shivan's first project post his wedding.

The director recently got married to the Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and their most recent project Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal had done well at the box office.

Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara have previously worked in four films: Billa, Aegan, Arrambam, and Viswasam. This would be their fifth film together if she is indeed a part of this film.

Ajith is currently working on his AK 61. The film is directed by H Vinodh, and it's their third consecutive project together. The duo had joined hands to remake Pink, which was titled Nerkonda Paarvai in Tamil, and went on to do Valimai, immediately after. Not much information has been shared about AK 61, and its first look is expected to be announced soon.