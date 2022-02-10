Akash Vaani Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin Raj, who was previously seen in the 2021 released film Lift is back with another entertainer. The actor's maiden digital project Akash Vaani has been released on the popular video streaming platform Aha Tamil. Notably, Akash Vaani is the first Tamil web series to release on the brand new platform. The series has also become the latest victim of piracy. According to reports, Akash Vaani has been leaked on piracy based websites and platforms like Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram.

Co-starring Bigil actress Reba Monica John, the web series premiered on the OTT platform on February 11 (Friday). It is indeed a double treat for the diva's fans as her yet another project FIR featuring Vishal Vishal in the lead role has hit the theatres on the same date.

Coming back to Akash Vaani, the series consists of 7 episodes and has been getting good response from the audiences so far. The rom-com is helmed by Atlee's former assistant director Enoc. Earlier during his interaction with Cinema Express, the helmer shared that the web series is a lighthearted musical rom-com that follows the two lead actors' characters. The leading tabloid had quoted him as saying, "Without any twists and turns, Akash Vaani is a lighthearted, musical, rom-com that will showcase real emotions. It revolves around the leads and a few more characters. The series is seven episodes long and after that, these characters will surely be remembered by the audience."

Featuring an ensemble cast including Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Ajay Melvin, Margaret Divya, Livingston, Shankar Sundaram and Deeprajan, the series headlined by Kavin has technical crew members including music composer Guna Balasubramaniam, cinematographer Chandrakumar and editor Kalaivanan.