Alphonse Puthren’s Gold Shows Getting Cancelled In Tamilnadu; Here Is The Reason!

Directed by Alphonse Puthren, Gold is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara. The release of the Tamil version of the film, which is all set to release on December 1 in Tamil and Malayalam, had some issues.

Gold movie is produced by Prithviraj Productions & Magic Frames, with music by Rajesh Murugesan, starring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and actress Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film was announced to release in September 2022 on the occasion of Onam festival, but the release date was postponed to December 2022 due to incompleteness of the film's work. In that way, the film crew has made an official announcement that the film Gold will be released on December 1, 2022 in Tamil and Malayalam.

The latest information about Gold is that there is a problem with the Tamil dubbed release of the film today in theatres. The Tamil version of Gold is going to release on December 2, 2022. However, the Malayalam version of the film also faced release issues in Tamilnadu. Early morning 8 AM shows are cancelled and the first show of the film has been released on December 1, 2022. Audience lost their patience and started shouting at the theatre owners due to the delay. Later they managed to start the show at 10.30 AM.

This delay in the release date of Tamil version and time of Malayalam version is due to the delay in the censor process of the film Gold. However, the Malayalam version of Gold is released worldwide today with English sub-titles. It will be released today only in selected cities in Tamilnadu.

Gold also stars Roshan Mathew, Deepti Sati, Ajmal Aamir, Semban Vinod Jose, Vinay Fort, Saiju Kurup, Shammi Thilagan and Shabumon Abdusamad in lead roles. Alphonse is directing Gold almost seven years after he directed the 2015 Malayalam super hit Premam starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi. Like the movie Premam, which is very popular, the fans are expecting that the movie Gold will also get a huge response.

In such a situation the movie team who doesn't even release a trailer of the film, suddenly released a super-energetic promotional video song. Since director Alphone Puthren is also the film editor, he delivered the song with his own funky and crazy style of editing. This video song is now going viral on the internet. It also increased the expectation of the film.