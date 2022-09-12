Amala Paul Chose To Skip Ponniyin Selvan And This Is The Real Reason

In a recent interview, Amala Paul mentioned that she was offered a role in Ponniyin Selvan, and she had to decline the offer due to personal reasons. Let's take a look at the highlights of this interview.

Amala said that she took a break from films, as she was exhausted from about thirteen years of constant work. The actor started her career at 17, and she is 30 currently. She said that she did not really get to take a break and cleanse her mind during this span of time.

She said that the pandemic slowed things down, and got her to look into herself and discover who she is. She further said that she did not like the person that she was becoming, and she needed to take some time off and rewire herself.

The actor said that she had auditioned for a role in Ponniyin Selvan and Mani Ratnam had cast her, but after a delay, when he approached again, she was not in the right space to work in films, and she had to turn down the role.

There were rumours roughly around this time that she was cast as Poonkuzhali, although there is no official statement to back this information.

Amala said she doesn't regret the missed opportunity, as she believed it's all part of the design, and she trusts that the design is coming out well.

Further, she was asked if she were interested in entering Bollywood, to which she replied yes. She is most likely to start working on a Bollywood project under a big production house for a big hero soon. She added that the production house would make an official announcement in the near future.

When asked about which Bollywood actor she would be excited to act with, she mentioned the names of Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Manoj Bajpayee.