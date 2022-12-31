    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amid Divorce Rumors, Selvaraghavan Shares PIC Of ‘His Girls’; Here's How Wife Gitanjali Reacted

      By
      |

      Selva shares photo of wife and daughter

      Amid these reports, Selvaraghavan shared an image of his wife and daughter on Instagram, slamming the reports on his divorce. In the photo, his wife and daughter can be seen candidly looking into the camera. Sharing the photo, wrote, "My life my girls." Happy fans, who were excited to see the family together, took to the comments section and showered them with love.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan)

      Wife Gitanjali's reaction

      Among those who commented on the photo is Selva's wife Gitanjali's reaction took the attention. In a hilariously reply, Gitanjali wrote, "Worst candid expressions" and added a bunch of laughing emoticons.

      Amid Divorce Rumors, Selvaraghavan Shares THIS PIC

      Selva's earlier post that attracted headlines

      In his earlier Tweet, Selva wrote, "We came to this world alone and we will leave the world alone. Why are we looking for a partnership in between? Relationships are nothing but a mirage. The more you want to go near it, the farther away it will go from you." After he made the post, fans started speculating about his divorce.

      What lies ahead for Selva professionally?

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Selva, who ventured into acting recently, bagged some meaty roles in movies such as Saani Kaayidham and Beast. His directorial Naane Varuven also had his cameo appearance. He is set to helm the second part of his movie, Aayirathil Oruvan, which has a huge fan base. Selva's brother and acclaimed actor Dhanush is set to play the lead role in the movie. More updates about it are expected to be announced by the makers soon.

      Comments

      MORE SELVARAGHAVAN NEWS

      Read more about: selvaraghavan gitanjali
      Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 14:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X