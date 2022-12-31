Amid Divorce Rumors, Selvaraghavan Shares PIC Of ‘His Girls’; Here's How Wife Gitanjali Reacted

Selva shares photo of wife and daughter

Amid these reports, Selvaraghavan shared an image of his wife and daughter on Instagram, slamming the reports on his divorce. In the photo, his wife and daughter can be seen candidly looking into the camera. Sharing the photo, wrote, "My life my girls." Happy fans, who were excited to see the family together, took to the comments section and showered them with love.

Wife Gitanjali's reaction

Among those who commented on the photo is Selva's wife Gitanjali's reaction took the attention. In a hilariously reply, Gitanjali wrote, "Worst candid expressions" and added a bunch of laughing emoticons.

Selva's earlier post that attracted headlines

In his earlier Tweet, Selva wrote, "We came to this world alone and we will leave the world alone. Why are we looking for a partnership in between? Relationships are nothing but a mirage. The more you want to go near it, the farther away it will go from you." After he made the post, fans started speculating about his divorce.

What lies ahead for Selva professionally?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selva, who ventured into acting recently, bagged some meaty roles in movies such as Saani Kaayidham and Beast. His directorial Naane Varuven also had his cameo appearance. He is set to helm the second part of his movie, Aayirathil Oruvan, which has a huge fan base. Selva's brother and acclaimed actor Dhanush is set to play the lead role in the movie. More updates about it are expected to be announced by the makers soon.