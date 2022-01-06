Anbariv OTT Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Know All Details!

Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's highly anticipated film Anbariv is all set to hit Disney+ Hotstar on January 7. Though an official confirmation regarding its timing is yet to be made by the makers, reports suggest that the film will be out at 12 am on the popular video streaming platform. Though the film was initially expected to release in theatres, the makers had to postpone it owing to the pandemic situation.

Directed by debutant Aswin Raam, the family entertainer has story penned by Pon Parthiban. Earlier during his interaction with The New Indian Express, the helmer had shared that the film is a family-centric entertainer set in a village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Talking about Aadhi's character in Anbariv, Raam had revealed that the leading man will be speaking in Madurai slang in the film.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Ciby Chandran Walks Out Of The Show Before Finale!

Arun Vijay Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie also stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Shivani Rajashekar, Napoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Vidharth, Dheena, Sanjeev, G Marimuthu, Jeeva Ravi and Arjai in supporting roles. Anbariv's music and the background score has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by Madhesh Manickam and Pradeep E Ragav respectively. So far, the films 4 songs have been released including 'Arakkiyae', 'Ready Steady Go', 'Kanavugal' and 'Kalangathey', which were well received by the audiences. The film's audio rights have been acquired by Lahari Music and T-Series.

On a related note, Aadhi was previously seen in Sivakumarin Sabadham, which received a lukewarm response from the audience. He will next be seen in HHT6 directed by ARK Saravan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.