Andrea Jeremiah Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About The Most Talented And Ever-Gorgeous Performer Of K-Town!

Can someone who was a dubbing artist and playback singer make such a mark as an actress in cinema? The right answer to the question is actress Andrea Jeremiah. Andrea has been the choice of all leading directors of Tamil cinema like Vetrimaaran, Kamal Haasan, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin and Ram. Today is the 37th birthday of this versatile actor. Here are some interesting facts about Andrea on her birthday:

Actress Andrea is a huge Vijay fan. She wants to act in a complete action filled woman centric film. Andrea and Sarathkumar's daughter Varalakshmi were the same age when they acted alongside actor Sarathkumar in the movie Pachaikkili Muthucharam. Varalakshmi would come to the shooting spot to tease that Andrea was acting in a romance scene with her father.

Actor Dhanush was the reason for actress Andrea to act in Ayirathil Oruvan. Director Selvaraghavan is looking for a tall girl for a role in the film. Dhanush referred her to Selvaraghavan and it worked.

Andrea has acted in excellent films not only in Tamil cinema but also in Malayalam. She also garnered praise in the Malayalam film industry for her role in Annayum Rasoolum opposite Fahadh Faasil. Through that film, Andrea and Fahadh Faasil became friends and were rumored to be in love.

So far she has not approached any director and asked for an acting opportunity. All the opportunities she has acted have come to her way because of her potential in acting. Although the list of films she has acted in so far is less in number, all the films are quality films.

One information that everyone knows is that actress Andrea stepped into Tamil cinema as an actress in the movie Pachaikili Muthucharam. But many people don't know that she has appeared on screen in a small role in the movie Kanda Naal Mudhal. Andrea was studying in college while acting in this film. At that time, her only focus was on music. Fortunately, time made her to become a great actress in Tamil cinema.

It was Andrea who sang in a husky voice with the super hit song 'Oo Solriya Mama' featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. It was as controversial as it was popular. Andrea refuses this offer saying that she can't sing it at first. She herself has said that whatever she does not want will come to her finally. This song became a terrific hit.

Of all the composers that Andrea has worked with so far, the most favorite and friendly composers for Andrea is DSP and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Andrea has been traveling with them since the day her journey began.