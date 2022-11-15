Anel Mele Panithuli Promotions: Andrea Jeremiah Talks About Master & Vadachennai 2

Andrea's upcoming film Anel Mele Panithuli starts streaming on Sony LIV on November 18, and in a very recent interview, she had spoken about the film and some of her recent works.

Anel Mele Panithuli is a film about how a woman handles an abusive experience and how it changes her life in a major way. Her character says in the trailer that her dignity is more important to her than her life, but she wouldn't let her body or clothing define her dignity. The film revolved around how her immediate circle and society react to her experience and how she figures out a way to get closure.

Kaiser Anand has directed Anel Mele Panithuli which stars, Andrea Jeremiah, as the lead. Aadhav plays her partner in the film, which is produced by Vetrimaaran.

Speaking about what makes her choose a film, Andrea said that every movie offers different things to her, and the reasons change from film to film. She said that Master, for instance, offered her a chance to play an archer, and also share the screen with a star like Vijay. She added that she has a lot of respect for Lokesh Kanagaraj and referred to him as the most successful and promising director in the industry.

When asked about what can be expected of Anel Mele Panithuli, the team said that the film will be a commercially engaging film that also offers a healthier perspective on female abuse and overcoming such abuse.

Kaiser Anand, the director, said that there was no difference in how the film was approached because of a direct-OTT release. He said that they would not have done anything differently if the film had been slated for a theatrical release.

Andrea expressed her appreciation for Vetrimaaran having been a trusting producer, and assembling a team of technicians that would typically be reserved for films of a larger scale. And when she was asked for an update about Vadachennai 2, Andrea said she, too, is excited about the project and is looking forward to knowing when it might happen.

She concluded by saying that Anel Mele Panithuli has been made from the heart and with a lot of conviction.