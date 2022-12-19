Anjali Opens Up About Her Marriage: ‘Every Time When They Ask, I Will Show Them A Big List Of..’

Anjali opens up in an interview to a media portal. She acted in many popular Tamil films in various genres such as love, comedy, anger and sentiment. Fans look at her as a beautiful Tamil speaking actress who is also a brilliant performer on screen. She carries her roles in a way to the extent that one wonders if this girl is acting or has she really become that character.

About the recently released web series Fall

It has a family sentiment along with an emotional story. I liked the way this story was told and shot. The character of Divya was well written. A very brave girl, there will be thriller scenes like how she fell from the floor.

How was the experience of acting in Siddharth's direction?

He told the story only once. It stuck in my mind, as he is also a cinematographer, he executed it clearly, knowing how long the scene should be and what is needed. Doesn't sound like his first film as a director. That's how he easily handled us.

Difference between acting in web series and movies

The reach of web series is high as it reaches people from all categories of the society. Available in multiple languages, it easily reaches worldwide. Released in 7 languages. This is my second web series experience and it's fine.

Playing compelling characters in cinema

I got good films in the beginning like Kartadhu Tamil, Engeyum Eppothum and Angaadi Theru. I thank God for giving me such films in my career. I will be happy when many people see my performance and tell me that I am acting in a realistic way.

About working with director Ram

Ram is my guide, my guru. The journey goes well till the movie Ezhu Kadal Ezhu Malai. I learn many things from every word he speaks.

About your marriage?

At home, they ask me often about my marriage. Every time, I will show them a big list of films that I got committed. There is a situation where a heroine can act even after marriage. But now I have no intention of getting married. I will definitely get married by telling everyone.

Are you tired of taking care of your body?

I'm really tired. Shooting spot-gym-shooting spot. This is my routine and I have gone so far as to say that this is not possible. But I completely enjoy it on the other hand.