Annaatthe TRP Rating: The Rajinikanth Enters All Time Top 3 Premiere TRP List

Annaatthe, the Rajinikanth starrer which hit the screens in 2021, had made its television premiere this Pongal. Interestingly, the much-awaited Annaatthe TRP rating is finally out and as expected, the family entertainer has done well. The Siva directorial has now entered the all-time Top 3 premiere TRP list of Tamil cinema.

As per the latest reports, Annaatthe, with its world television premiere on Sun TV, had secured a TVR of 21.60 with 17.37 Million impressions. Thus, the Rajinikanth starrer has entered the all-time Top 3 premiere list of Tamil cinema, by earning the third spot. Ajith Kumar's Viswasam is still in the No.1 position, while Pichhaikaaran has earned the second spot.

Annaatthe has indeed delivered an exceptional performance in TRP ratings. This once again proves its leading man Rajinikanth's strong influence among the family audiences. As reported earlier, Annaatthe had ended up as a disappointing venture at the theatres with a strictly average box office collection and negative reviews that poured in. However, none of these have stopped the Rajinikanth starrer from emerging as a TRP hit.

Annaatthe Worldwide Closing Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Enter The Profit Zone

Rajinikanth Opens Up About Annaatthe; Says He Cried After Listening To The Script!

Earlier, in a voice post made on the Hoote app, the superstar had revealed how he touched he was with the Annaatthe story narration. Rajinikanth had asked director Siva to come up with a script for him in 15 days, but he finished it in 12 days. "All he asked was two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water. After the narration, I started crying, and hugged him," revealed the veteran actor in his post.

Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh played the female leads in Annaatthe, which marked Rajinikanth's reunion with Sun Pictures. While the National award-winning actor played his beloved younger sister, the lady superstar appeared as his love interest.