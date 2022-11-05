Anti-Indian Movie Director And Popular Movie Reviewer Blue Shirt Maran's Tweet Annoyed Actor Ajith Kumar Fans!

Ajith Kumar fans are strongly condemning the famous Tamil movie reviewer Blue Shirt Maran who tweeted controversial statement about their most favorite actor.

Actor Ajith Kumar starrer upcoming Tamil movie Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The shooting of the film has been completed and the post production work is going on in full swing. It is officially confirmed that the film will release worldwide for Pongal festival. Similarly, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is also releasing for Pongal. After a long time, Vijay and Ajith films are releasing at the same time. So expectations have increased for both the films.

Vijay usually attends the promotional events of his films but Ajith does not. But this time, it was earlier said that Ajith Kumar will be participating in the promotions of Thunivu. Refusing this, Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra had tweeted that a good film would seek publicity by itself. Suresh Chandra's tweet hinted that Ajith will not be attending the film promotions as usual.

Photos of Ajith Kumar riding around India on his bike often went viral on social media during and even after the shooting of Thunivu. Videos of Ajith sticking a puncture to someone's bike and going to Ladakh with actress Manju Warrier were also shared by his fans. In this situation, a photo of Ajith involved in the dubbing work of Thunivu was published on social media.

Film critic Blue Sattai (Shirt) Maran shared this on his official Twitter page and asked, "Is it right to share photos for almost 365 days a year just for the sake of publicity and saying that a good film is promotion by itself ? Similarly, if you participate in the promo events of your films, the chances of success for the film will increase. Producers, distributors and theater owners will be happy."

"A good film is promotion by itself!! - unconditional love!

Ajith — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) October 31, 2022

Ajith fans are condemning Maran for this tweet which created strong debates in film industry about participation of actors in their movie promotions.