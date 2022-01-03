AR Rahman & Saira Banu's Daughter Khatija Rahman Gets Engaged To Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Legendary musician AR Rahman and Saira Banu's eldest daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged. The exciting update was shared by the young musician herself with a social media post recently. Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on her birthday, which was on December 29, Wednesday.

The young musician-producer took to her official Instagram page and shared the engagement news with a picture collage and a special message. "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou," Khatija Rahman captioned her post.

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, on the other hand, took to his official Instagram page and wrote: "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

Khatija Rahman, who is a budding musician, has sung multiple songs for her father AR Rahman in various films including Rajinikanth's Enthrian and 2020-released Netflix film Mimi. She later ventured into independent music with the animated music video Farishton, which is composed and directed by AR Rahman himself. The protagonist of the music video, which is penned by Munna Shaokath Ali, was based on Khatija herself.