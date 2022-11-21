AR Rahman Shared The Video Of A 3-year-old-girl Playing Keyboard For His Master Piece 'Kaadhal Rojave'

AR Rahman shared a video on Instagram of a 3-year-old girl playing keyboard for the song 'Kaadhal Rojave' from his composition in the film Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam.

In that way legendary music composer AR Rahman shared an amazing video from his official Instagram page. It has gone viral on the internet and has caught the attention of many people. It has mesmerized the music lovers. A 3-year-old girl is playing keyboard of the super hit song 'Kaadal Rojave' from the movie Roja composed by Rahman. She did it with ease and utmost perfection. Imagine the level of training she must have gone through. And her memory power to grab such a great tune was just mind-blowing.

Oscar-winning musical composer AR Rahman is reigning as an unstoppable giant in the music world. He completely captivated everyone to the extent that there was no one who was not mesmerized by his music. Directed by Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman's debut film as a music director was Roja. AR Rahman, the legend who is known for encouraging talents across the globe, has made a video of this 3-year-old girl sitting on the keyboard for his song 'Kaadhal Rojave'. He shared it with a caption, "Our 90s love songs have brewed into today's lullabies"

Netizens started appreciating AR Rahman for this wonderful act. As Rahman said, 90s kids started feeling proud about the beautiful song impressing generations even after 30 years of its composition. Hats off Rahman Sir. You are a real genius!