Arabic Kuthu: Beast First Single Release Date And Time Is Here

Brace yourselves as the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast are about to drop the film's highly awaited first single 'Arabic Kuthu'. The lyrics video of the peppy dance number will be out on February 14 coinciding with Valentine's Day. Sharing the timing of the song's release, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Lyric video of THE MUCH AWAITED #ArabicKuthu is releasing Today @ 6 PM!"

In the tweet, the team also tagged the core members of Beast. Along with the tweet, the makers also unleashed a sparky poster featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, who look nothing but splendid together. Earlier, the makers had dropped an extended promo of the song. The fun-filled promo featured music composer Anirudh Ravichander, actor Sivakarthikeyan and the film's director Nelson Dilipkumar. The video opens with Anirudh coming up with the idea of composing an Arabic song for the actioner, however, Nelson opposes it claiming that he was planning a Kuthu song instead to appease Vijay fans.

Valimai: Ajith Kumar Watches The Final Copy, Impressed With The Film!

Vishal Gets Injured On The Sets Of Laththi, See Video

Later, the two of them decide on a fusion number and name it the 'Arabic Kuthu' song. Nelson, who is assigned the job of finding an apt lyricist to write the song, ropes in Sivakarthikeyan. Finally, after composing, they decide to share it with Thalapathy via audio call. As they give a glimpse of the first single's raw version, it leaves the leading man annoyed and he later asks them to meet him the next evening at his residence. He hangs up the call saying, "I am supposed to trust those guys it seems. As if they have the kind of face that can be trusted. If I miss looks like they will fool me."

Beast is backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures.

Well, how excited are you for Beast's first single? Tell us in the comment section below.