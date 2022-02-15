Arabic Kuthu Song Of Beast Creates New Record, Becomes South India’s Most Liked And Viewed Song On YouTube!

Vijay's upcoming film Beast is winning hearts for all obvious reasons. The actioner's first single 'Arabic Kuthu' was released on Monday (February 14) amid much fanfare. Much before completing 24 hours of its run on YouTube, where it was released through the channel Sun TV, the track has made major records with its views and likes. 'Arabic Kuthu' has become South India's most liked and viewed song on the video streaming platform.

The Tamil track has surpassed Mahesh Babu's recently released song 'Kalaavathi' (from Sarkaru Vaari Paata) which garnered 16 million views in 24 hours. Vijay's song effortlessly crossed the colossal views within 12 hours. At the time of writing, the song has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube.

Check Out The List Of Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Songs On YouTube

Arabic Kuthu: 20 M+

Kalaavathi: 16 M

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava: 12.39 M

La La Bheemla: 10.20 M

Saana Kastam 10.16 M

Saami Saami: 9.06 M

Daakko Daakko Meka: 8.32 M

Bheemla Nayak: 8.28 M

Mind Block: 7.87 M

Ramuloo Ramulaa 7.39 M

Talking about the likes, the song has accumulated 1.05 million likes in less than 76 minutes. The previous record was made by Ajith's Valimai song 'Naanga Vera Maari' that bagged 1.04 million likes. Well, it's raining records for Thalapathy and going by the views looks like the fans of the actor are quite impressed with the latest update of Beast. Also, going by the swiftness with which the song is bagging likes and views on YouTube, seems like 'Arabic Kuthu' might acquire mighty numbers before it completes 24 hours of its run.

Featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, 'Arabic Kuthu' was released coinciding with Valentine's Day. The peppy number is crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh has also composed music for the song, which has lyrics written by actor Sivakarthikeyan.