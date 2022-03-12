Are Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Married? THIS Viral Video Suggests So!

Kollywood's power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, has yet again made headlines, and this time for a surprising reason. Apparently, a video featuring the duo from a famous temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media. In the short video, the actress can be seen all smiles as she poses for a few selfies with fans. Vignesh, on the other hand, is seen shielding her as a huge crowd gathers near them for clicking pictures and getting a glimpse of the celebs. The duo was also seen greeting fans at the temple.

The couple's visit to temples is not a rare sight, but what caught the attention of netizens is the vermillion on Nayanthara's forehead. Well, the undated video has gone crazy on social media with many wondering if the duo has finally tied the knot, secretly. A few netizens have also been expressing their excitement in the comment section of the post while requesting the couple to officially announce it. On the other hand, many are highly impressed with Vignesh's caring nature and concern towards Nayanthara.

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Gold: Here's An Exciting Update!

Shah Rukh Khan To Continue Shooting For Atlee's Next Project From Today?

The beautiful actress is also being praised for her humble behavior and for the way she treated her fans by obliging for pictures.

Well, during an interactive show last year, the actress had revealed that she is engaged to Vignesh Shivan. The latest video has surely become the talk of the town and now, fans are waiting for an official confirmation about their big day.

The duo is currently working together for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh, the film has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha playing lead roles. The romantic drama is currently slated to release on April 28.