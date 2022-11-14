Are Sneha and Prasanna Going For A Divorce? The Actress Reacts

Kollywood celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna are one of the most adorable pairs in the industry. Their chemistry has always impressed fans, and they are quite active on social media and keep posting cute pictures expressing their affection for each other. However, some recent reports suggest that things are not going well between the two. The news about their alleged divorce has, meanwhile, shocked their fans.

Rumours were doing the rounds on the internet that Sneha and Prasanna have been living apart since a few days now. However, Sneha has now put an end to all the rumours surrounding her and Prasanna's divorce. The actress recently shared a photo of them together and wrote, "Twining... happy weekend."

Sneha was one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is primarily known for working in Telugu and Tamil films. Sneha and Prasanna tied the knot in 2012 and have two kids together. Both actors were seen as a couple on the silver screen in the thriller movie Achhabedu in 2019. Their love story began on the sets of the aforementioned film, and in November 2011, Prasanna made an announcement saying, "Yes... Sneha and I decided to marry soon with the blessings of our parents."

Sneha debuted with Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi in 2000 and then entered Tollywood with the film Priyamaina Neeku in the year 2001. Workwise, Sneha's last appearance was in Dhanush's film Pattas, which was released in January 2020.