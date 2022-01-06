Arun Vijay Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Kollywood star Arun Vijay on Wednesday (January 5) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 44-year-old actor took to his social media handles to share about his diagnosis.

Urging fans to stay safe, he wrote, "Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone."

Well now, as Arun's tweet goes viral, his zillions of fans and followers have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The actor has become the latest Kollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 after comedy icon Vadivelu and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The duo was admitted to private hospitals in Chennai, where they later recovered.

Coming back to Arun, on the work front, he was previously seen in Karthick Naren's crime thriller Mafia: Chapter 1. He is currently awaiting the release of his already completed projects including Borrder, Oh My Dog and Agni Siragugal. The actor also has Boxer, Sinam and Yaanai in the pipeline.