Arya's Captain Trailer Release Date Announced: Is This An Alien Invasion Thriller?

Arya
has
teamed
up
with
director
Shakti
Soundar
Rajan
once
again
for
Captain,
following
Teddy,
and
the
team
has
announced
the
release
date
for
its
trailer.
The
crew
had
released
a
single
titled
"ninaivugal"
(memories)
sung
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja,
in
Imman's
composition.
The
lyric
video
of
the
song
showed
soldiers
moving
through
a
battle
scene.
The
lyrics,
written
by
Karki,
conveyed
emotions
of
longing
and
stress,
and
the
effort
it
takes
to
snap
out
and
focus
on
the
struggle
of
the
moment.
Arya
had
invited
his
friends
and
followers
on
twitter
to
share
their
special
memories
with
the
#ninaivugal.
Many
of
his
industry
friends
had
participated
in
the
activity
and
shared
memories
that
they
cherished,
especially
memories
with
Arya
himself.
The
trailer
announcement
poster
shows
a
monstrous
creature
and
the
film
looks
like
a
survival
thriller;
perhaps
an
alien
invasion
thriller.
People
are
excited
for
the
trailer
to
know
more.
If
its
an
alien
invasion
thriller,
this
might
be
the
first
of
its
kind
for
the
industry.
Director
Shakti
has
already
given
the
Tamil
industry
its
first
zombie
thriller,
Miruthan,
and
it
might
be
time
for
Tamil's
first
alien
invasion
thriller.
His
movies
usually
introduce
unconventional
genres
to
Tamil
cinema,
and
this
comes
as
no
surprise.
Captain
stars
Arya
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
as
the
leads.
It
has
been
produced
by
The
Show
People,
and
Think
Studios,
and
is
being
presented
by
Red
Giant
Movies.
The
trailer
is
scheduled
to
arrive
online
at
11
AM,
August
22,
2022.
The
film
is
scheduled
for
release
on
September
8,
2022.