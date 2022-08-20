Arya's Captain Trailer Release Date Announced: Is This An Alien Invasion Thriller?

Arya has teamed up with director Shakti Soundar Rajan once again for Captain, following Teddy, and the team has announced the release date for its trailer.

The crew had released a single titled "ninaivugal" (memories) sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, in Imman's composition. The lyric video of the song showed soldiers moving through a battle scene. The lyrics, written by Karki, conveyed emotions of longing and stress, and the effort it takes to snap out and focus on the struggle of the moment.

Arya had invited his friends and followers on twitter to share their special memories with the #ninaivugal. Many of his industry friends had participated in the activity and shared memories that they cherished, especially memories with Arya himself.

The trailer announcement poster shows a monstrous creature and the film looks like a survival thriller; perhaps an alien invasion thriller. People are excited for the trailer to know more. If its an alien invasion thriller, this might be the first of its kind for the industry.

Director Shakti has already given the Tamil industry its first zombie thriller, Miruthan, and it might be time for Tamil's first alien invasion thriller. His movies usually introduce unconventional genres to Tamil cinema, and this comes as no surprise.

Captain stars Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leads. It has been produced by The Show People, and Think Studios, and is being presented by Red Giant Movies. The trailer is scheduled to arrive online at 11 AM, August 22, 2022. The film is scheduled for release on September 8, 2022.